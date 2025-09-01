Working on Labor Day: A sign of post-fire progress in Pacific Palisades as businesses start to reopen

The Brief Eight months after the Palisades Fire erupted, many local businesses are starting to reopen. Among the businesses that have reopened are Ruby Nails and Spa, CVS, Starbucks, and Spruzzo.



This weekend marks eight months since the Palisades fire sparked, leveling homes and businesses.

On Labor Day, crews were hard at work restoring buildings along Sunset Boulevard. Among the businesses open is Ruby Nails and Spa. The CVS has reopened and so has the Starbucks on Palisades Drive. Spruzzo Restaurant is also open.

What they're saying:

"Looks like hometown, home sweet home. The best feeling to see all my clients come back to visit, to support," said business owner Ruby Hong-Tran.

"Labor Day marks the people like the shops that have opened up and there are so many opening up," said Larry Vein, executive director of the Pali Strong Foundation.

"We feel very engrained in this community and we wanted to make sure that people have somewhere to come back to," said Ryan Gowhari, owner of Spruzzo.

Even if that 'place to come back to' isn't a home just yet, the sense of community is strong.

"What's been nice is giving people a small little feeling of normalcy when they come back here," said Gowhari.

Fresh off their Labor Day shift, a crew working on clearing out brush from the fire zone stopped by for lunch. All of it is necessary work to get all of Palisades open for business again.