City Council cracking down on 'disaster bus tours' in Palisades fire zone

The Brief Since the Pacific Palisades reopened to the public on June 14, Councilwoman Traci Park said her office received multiple calls about commercial tour operators conducting disaster tours in the fire zone. They instructed the Department of Transportation to restrict bus tours in the area for the duration of the emergency declaration.



It appears so-called ‘disaster tours’ are operating in the fire-impacted areas of the Pacific Palisades.

What we know:

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council vowed to crack down on the bus tours.

In a unanimous vote, they instructed the Department of Transportation to restrict bus tours around wildfire-impact areas of the Palisades for the duration of the emergency declaration.

Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents the Palisades, introduced the motion on June 25.

Additionally, council members instructed the Los Angeles Police Department to assist the city attorney and transportation personnel by reporting back with enforcement strategies.

Pacific Palisades reopened to the public on June 14.

What they're saying:

"Sadly, since that time, my office and others have received numerous reports about commercial tour operators conducting disaster tours in the Pacific Palisades disaster area," Park said. "These are people that are looking to profit off of destruction and other people's losses."

She added that such tours need to be stopped, noting they can pose a danger while fire debris removal operations are still underway.

According to the councilwoman, this interim plan will enable the Department of Transportation to establish a permanent set of restrictions for this "very sensitive area."

The Palisades Fire displaced tens of thousands of residents from their homes, destroyed 6,837 structures and killed 12 people.