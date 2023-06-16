Oxnard police seize 100 pounds of fireworks

article

Ahead of 4th of July, Oxnard police seized 100 pounds of fireworks.

On June 15, officers served a search warrant in the 1600 block of Monet Court after receiving information related to the sale of illegal fireworks.

During a search of the house, police found approximately 100.8 pounds of illegal and dangerous fireworks. The fireworks included numerous "mortar" style fireworks that shoot into the air and explode, the police department said.

A suspect was arrested and booked into the Oxnard Police Department Jail.

Police are reminding residents that all fireworks, even those classified as "safe and sane', are illegal in Oxnard, and citations carry a fine up to $1,000.