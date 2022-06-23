Oxnard PD warn of increase in stolen trucks

Oxnard police have issued a warning after seeing an increase in the number of stolen trucks so far this year.

According to police, there have been 31 total thefts (25 Chevrolet Silverado trucks and 6 GMC Sierra trucks) reported stolen in 2022.

Evidence indicates thieves have found a way to manipulate the vehicle's ignition system, police said. Investigators believe the trucks are being stolen and driven to the Los Angeles area where they are being dismantled and parts are being sold. Authorities said in most cases it's the truck's catalytic converter that is being stolen.

Police have issued the following tips to prevent yourself from becoming a victim:

• Never leave your vehicle unlocked, not even for a minute.

• Never leave your keys in the vehicle, even if you think they are "hidden," including the valet key.

• Do not leave your vehicle idling and unattended because it is unnecessary, unsafe, illegal and someone can steal your vehicle.

• Wheel locks, brake pedal locks, and steering wheel locks are also effective.

• Park your vehicle in a garage or well-lit area.

Anyone with information regarding stolen vehicles or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600, or online via the Oxnard Police Department’s website: www.oxnardpd.org, and clicking on "Report Suspicious Activity." You can remain anonymous if you choose to do so by calling the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.