Oxnard residents told to shelter in place after fire erupts at old Sunkist plant

Oxnard residents who live in the West Village and La Colonia neighborhoods were asked to shelter in place Wednesday after a fire erupted at the old Sunkist lemon processing plant.

Video from the scene shows flames shooting through the roof. Fire authorities said the second-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and that the building would be a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

Oxnard Boulevard remains closed from Roderick Avenue to Second Street through Wednesday afternoon. The Oxnard Train Station was also closed due to the firefight.

Firefighters worked to knock down a second-alarm fire that erupted at the old Sunkist lemon processing plant in Oxnard.

Crews remain at the scene putting out hot spots as they flare up.

No further information was immediately available.