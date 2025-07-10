Oxnard man convicted of murder in DUI crash that killed good Samaritan

article

The Brief An Oxnard man, Francisco Garcia, has been convicted of second-degree murder for a 2018 DUI crash that killed one person and seriously injured another. Garcia had a high blood alcohol content after the crash, fled the scene, and had a prior DUI conviction with a "Watson advisement." He is scheduled for sentencing on August 6, 2025, and faces 22 years to life in state prison.



An Oxnard man has been convicted of second-degree murder for a DUI crash that killed a good Samaritan and seriously injured another, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Francisco Garcia was convicted on July 9 of second-degree murder for the fatal crash that took place on July 22, 2018 in Oxnard.

Garcia was also convicted of two felony DUI counts causing great bodily injury to a second victim, and felony fleeing the scene of an accident after causing serious injury.

Additionally, the jury also found true several special allegations and aggravating factors, including that the crime involved great violence, the victim was vulnerable, and Garcia engaged in violent conduct.

The backstory:

According to authorities, Garcia was driving eastbound on Pleasant Valley Road when he allegedly struck two disabled vehicles that were at the scene of an earlier traffic collision.

Elicia Lopez-Hernandez and another individual, both described as good Samaritans who had exited their vehicles to render aid, were hit by Garcia's vehicle.

Lopez-Hernandez was killed, and the other person was seriously injured.

Following the crash, Garcia fled the scene on foot but was later found hiding on a nearby rooftop.

According to authorities, his blood alcohol concentration level was measured at 0.24% hours after the collision, and it was determined he had been drinking heavily throughout the day.

Garcia had a previous DUI conviction from 2009. At that time, he had received a "Watson advisement" from the court, which is a warning given to California drivers convicted of DUI.

This advisement states that if they drive under the influence again and cause a fatal crash, they could be charged with murder.

What they're saying:

Senior Deputy District Attorney Edward Andrews, who prosecuted the case, stated, "The jury’s verdict today recognizes the devastating consequences of the defendant’s actions. The defendant took the life of a woman who only sought to help others, grievously injured another good Samaritan, then he fled rather than face what he did. After a long and challenging process, these convictions bring a measure of closure to the victim’s family. It also sends a clear message: repeated acts of drinking and driving can be deadly. This conviction enhances public safety for our Ventura County community."

What's next:

Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on August 6. He faces a potential sentence of 22 years to life in state prison.