Lockdown lifted at Oxnard College

Oxnard College was briefly placed on lockdown late Monday morning following reports of a person with a gun.

Investigators were sent to the scene and a short time later, officials with the Ventura College Police Department confirmed the reports were unsubstantiated, adding a gun was never seen.

The public was temporarily asked to remain clear of the campus as the investigation continued at the community college located at 4000 S. Rose Ave. However, by noon, campus operations resumed to normal.

No further information was released.