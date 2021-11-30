Oxford High School shooting: 3 students dead, 6 hurt including 1 teacher

The Oakland County Sheriff said three students were killed and six others have been hurt when someone started shooting inside Oxford High School on Tuesday.

Oxford High School was placed on lockdown because of an active emergency at the school. According to the sheriff, deputies were called to an active shooter just before 1 p.m.

A suspect has been taken into custody and a handgun was recovered. The sheriff said there was only one shooter.

The sheriff said between four and six victims were reported and there were not any confirmed fatalities, as of 1:30 p.m. It's not known if the victims were students, faculty, or staff.

According to FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack, sources say there may be more victims.

Around 2:00 p.m., medical helicopters including the University of Michigan's Survival Flight had landed in the parking lot of the school as a secondary search was being conducted around the perimeter of the school.

The Oakland County sheriff said during a press conference that the first of more than 100 calls came in at 12:51 Tuesday

A student we spoke with, identified only as Savannah, said that the school conducts mass shooting training and they knew what to do.

After the lockdown was lifted, students from the high school were sent to the Meijer parking lot across the street from the school.

A parent sitting in a car told FOX 2 that his student inside had to barricade inside a classroom when they heard the gunshots being fired inside the school. He said his son was not physically hurt.

According to an alert sent out to Oxford parents, an active emergency was reported at the school around 1 p.m. and it has gone into emergency protocols and put the school into lockdown.

By 2 p.m., students were being released and dozens of ambulances and emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

The alert sent to parents urged them not to come to the school at this time.

There are multiple units on the scene including SWAT and the aviation unit and the sheriff said the scene is still active.

Oxford is a village population of just under 3,400 about 30 miles north of Detroit.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more information as we get it.