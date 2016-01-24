Expand / Collapse search
Oscar producer: Chris Rock rewriting Oscar monologue

Published 
Entertainment
FOX 11 Los Angeles

(AP) - Academy Awards producer Reginald Hudlin says host Chris Rock is hard at work rewriting his material for next month's Oscar show.

Hudlin told "Entertainment Tonight" on Saturday that Rock is eager to host the 88th Academy Awards on Feb. 28, even as a few black celebrities have decided not to attend the show for its lack of diversity.

Hudlin said Rock had written a draft for the show, but threw it out and started anew as "things got a little provocative and exciting."

He said he expects Rock to make jokes about the OscarsSoWhite hashtag, and that the film academy welcomes such humor.

Hudlin said he's confident Rock's material "will deliver something that people will be talking about for weeks."