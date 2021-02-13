Orange County's coronavirus hospitalizations continue to drop

article

Orange County reported 1,145 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 additional deaths.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said 628 new cases and 25 deaths were logged Friday, and 517 cases and 26 deaths were logged Saturday, bringing the county's totals to 242,144 cases and 3,544 fatalities.

Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus continued to fall, declining from 965 Thursday to 839, with the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care dropping from 298 to 270.

Of the 51 newly reported deaths, nine were residents of assisted living facilities, and six were residents of skilled nursing facilities. Since the pandemic began, 896 skilled nursing facility residents have died, along with 398 residents of assisted living facilities.

The death reports are staggered because they come from a variety of sources and are not always logged immediately.

The county's state-adjusted ICU bed availability inched up from zero to 0.6% Thursday, and the unadjusted figure was 12.5% as of Saturday. The state created the adjusted metric to reflect the difference in beds available for COVID-19 patients and non-coronavirus patients.

The county has 56% of its ventilators available. The adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 people dropped from 39 last Tuesday to 29.7 this week, and the test positivity rate on a seven-day average, with a seven-day lag, dropped from 10.9% last week to 9.4%.

The county's Health Equity Quartile Positivity Rate, which measures the cases in highly affected, needier parts of the county, declined from 13.9% last week to 12.4%.

The OCHCA also reported 29,318 more tests Saturday, bringing the total to 2,865,939. There have been 212, 470 documented recoveries.

"The big thing we're waiting for is what Super Bowl gatherings did to us,'' Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee said late this week. "We won't know that until midway next week. Otherwise, if this good news keeps happening,

we might make some move out of the purple tier (soon).''

