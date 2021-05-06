Orange County to close mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

Due to a low demand for first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations, Orange County announced Thursday that it will close its Super POD sites.

The sites that will close include the Anaheim Convention Center, OC Fair & Event Center, Soka University, and Santa Ana College on June 6, 2021. County officials say they will shift their operations to an ‘expanding network of robust mobile PODs’.

According to a statement from the county, the demand for first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations through the Othena platform at County Super POD sites have dropped by over 75% since the end of April.

"Vaccine supply has become more plentiful and alternative distribution channels, such as local pharmacies, hospitals, health care systems, community clinics, and providers, are more actively administering doses throughout OC. Consequently, the County has seen a decrease in demand, as also experienced in many regions nationwide," the statement read.

The last Moderna first-dose appointments will be offered until May 8. The last Pfizer first-dose appointments will be offered until May 15. All County Super and community PODs will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine through June 5.

Meanwhile, the Orange County Health Care Agency will continue to meet all second-dose obligations.

Community members are encouraged to access the schedule of upcoming mobile PODs by calling the OC COVID-19 Hotline at (714) 834-2000 or by registering in the Othena platform at Othena.com. Mobile PODs will accommodate both appointments and walk-ins based on vaccine availability.