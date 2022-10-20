Orange County teen Bella Rasmussen makes history as first girl to score two touchdowns in a game

Way to go, Bella!

Laguna Beach High School senior Bella Rasmussen made history Friday as the first girl in California to score two touchdowns during a high school football game.

It happened during the second quarter of a 48-0 victory against Godinez at Santa Ana Valley High, claiming the first multiple-touchdown performance by a girl in Golden State history, according to CalHiSports.

This is the fourth touchdown in her high school career.

On Sunday, Bella was invited to SoFi Stadium by the Los Angeles Rams to watch the team's victory against the Carolina Panthers.



