Orange County man accused of throwing injured cat into dumpster out on bail

The Brief Joseph Parker pleaded not guilty to felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor abandonment charges. Despite objections, his bail was reduced from $20,000 to $2,000, which he posted for release. If convicted, Parker faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison.



A Mission Viejo man who was caught on surveillance video throwing an injured cat into a dumpster is out on bail after being charged with felony animal cruelty, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Joseph Harrison Parker, 58, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of abandoning a domestic dog or cat.

Despite objections from prosecutors, his bail was reduced from $20,000 to $2,000, which he posted over the weekend.

The incident was reported to Mission Viejo Animal Services on March 11, 2025. Surveillance footage showed Parker parking near a dumpster in Laguna Hills and disposing of the injured cat in a trash bag. He was arrested after his roommate identified him in the video.

The cat, initially named BooBoo by Parker's roommate, was renamed Willow by veterinary staff. Willow underwent surgery to repair her broken jaw and is slowly recovering from her injuries, which included a broken jaw, broken blood vessels in her eye, a concussion, and a swollen eye.

She continues to recover under veterinary care.

What they're saying:

"Only someone who is truly depraved would make the decision to abuse an animal who has no way to protect itself. The abuse of any defenseless animal will not be tolerated and those who engage in violence against animals will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer stated.

What's next:

Parker faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison if convicted.