2025 Orange County Auto Show features Bentley, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche and more
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Car enthusiasts rejoice!
The Orange County Auto Show has returned to Anaheim, allowing attendees to see what's trending in the auto industry.
What we know:
The OC Auto Show is happening from Sept.25-28 at the Anaheim Convention Center and its website lists Bentley, Honda, Genesis, McLaren, Porsche, Toyota, Hummer and Lamborghini as just some of this year's participants.
The show hours are as follows:
- Thursday, Sept. 25: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 26: noon - 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 27: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 28: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
By the numbers:
The event is free for children ages 12 and under. Tickets for senior citizens, military and first responders are priced at $12, while tickets for adults ages 13 and over cost $15. Parking for the event is $25 per entry.
Click here for more information.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Orange County Auto Show's website and Good Day LA's live interview at the event on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 25.