2025 Orange County Auto Show features Bentley, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche and more

Car enthusiasts rejoice!

The Orange County Auto Show has returned to Anaheim, allowing attendees to see what's trending in the auto industry.

What we know:

The OC Auto Show is happening from Sept.25-28 at the Anaheim Convention Center and its website lists Bentley, Honda, Genesis, McLaren, Porsche, Toyota, Hummer and Lamborghini as just some of this year's participants.

The show hours are as follows:

Thursday, Sept. 25: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 26: noon - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 27: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 28: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

By the numbers:

The event is free for children ages 12 and under. Tickets for senior citizens, military and first responders are priced at $12, while tickets for adults ages 13 and over cost $15. Parking for the event is $25 per entry.

