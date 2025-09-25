Expand / Collapse search

2025 Orange County Auto Show features Bentley, Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche and more

Published  September 25, 2025 9:12am PDT
Cars and Trucks
A look inside the 2025 OC Auto Show

The Orange County Auto Show is taking over the Anaheim Convention Center from Sept. 25-28.

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Car enthusiasts rejoice!

The Orange County Auto Show has returned to Anaheim, allowing attendees to see what's trending in the auto industry. 

What we know:

The OC Auto Show is happening from Sept.25-28 at the Anaheim Convention Center and its website lists Bentley, Honda, Genesis, McLaren, Porsche, Toyota, Hummer and Lamborghini as just some of this year's participants. 

The show hours are as follows:

  • Thursday, Sept. 25: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 26: noon - 9 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 27: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 28: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

By the numbers:

The event is free for children ages 12 and under. Tickets for senior citizens, military and first responders are priced at $12, while tickets for adults ages 13 and over cost $15. Parking for the event is $25 per entry. 

Click here for more information

The Source: This story was written with information from the Orange County Auto Show's website and Good Day LA's live interview at the event on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 25.

