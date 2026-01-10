Ontario softball coach arrested, held on $1M bail after alleged sexual assault of teen girl

article

The Brief 64-year-old Michael Patrick Fitzgerald was arrested and booked after he allegedly sexually absued a teen girl. The victim is also a family member, investigators said. Fitzgerald coached other teams in Orange and San Bernardino counties and authorities believe there may be additional victims.



A 64-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teen girl, and investigators believe there could be more victims.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Jan. 7, Ontario Police officers responded to a report of sexual abuse regarding a 14-year-old girl involving a family member.

Based on information received during the investigation, detectives arrested Michael Patrick Fitzgerald at his Ontario home.

Authorities said Fitzgerald is a softball coach for a Southern California Explosion youth club and the victim was a member of the team.

Fitzgerald has also coached teams in Orange and San Bernardino counties in recent years and investigators believe there may be more victims.

He was booked at West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of several felonies involving lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. He is being held on $1,000,000 bail.

Those with more information are asked to contact Ontario PD at 909-986-6711. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673