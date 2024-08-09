One Year Later: Lahaina survivors still struggling after losing homes, loved ones

It's been one year since the massive Lahaina wildfire, one of the deadliest in U.S. history, claiming more than 100 lives and destroying more than 2,200 structures.

Fast forward to August of 2024, the heartache remains across Maui as the recovery and efforts continue.

Patrick Ching survived last year's deadly fire after helping members of his own community evacuate.

For Ching, the trauma continues to linger, especially one of the roads he and his family drive through.

"Every day I drive through it – it's hard," Ching said. "I don't know who's screams it was. I hear the screams. It's in my head. You still hear the screams…Don't forget, we're we're still here. We're we're struggling, but we're fighters. We're fighters. But we do need all the help that we can get from everybody."

