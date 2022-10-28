Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, 2 injured in Chatsworth crash involving tree trimming trucks

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Chatsworth
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving two tree trimming trucks in Chatsworth on Friday morning.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said crews were called to the scene along Sesnon Boulevard just before 8:10 a.m.

One person was declared dead at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released and no further information as immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. 
 