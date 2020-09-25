One killed, several injured in multi-vehicle crash on 91 Freeway in Bellflower

One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Friday on the 91 Freeway in Bellflower.

The crash was reported just before 2 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the freeway at Lakewood Boulevard, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Paramedics dispatched to the location at 2:02 a.m. rushed three people to area hospitals, according to a county fire department dispatcher. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The CHP is searching for the driver of an unknown vehicle accused of striking one of the crash victims before fleeing the scene.

"We're just asking all drivers to slow down. The traffic is picking up, obviously from COVID and all the restrictions that we had. The traffic earlier in the year was very light," said CHP Officer Greg Makel. "We've noticed speeds that have increased 90-100 miles per hour in some cases. We're actually enforcing a lot of that right now."

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to contact the CHP.