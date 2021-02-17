One dead, another injured during collision in West LA

article

One person is dead and another was injured during a collision Wednesday evening in West LA.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the area of Olympic Blvd. and Overland Ave. around 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a 3-car collision.

Once on scene, firefighters discovered one person who was trapped in the wreckage. That victim, a female adult, was soon declared dead on scene.

The other victim, a male teenager, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Originally firefighters reported three cars involved in the crash, however during their investigation it was discovered that the third car was merely stopped nearby and wasn’t involved in the crash.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.



This is a developing story

