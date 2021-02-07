One dead, another injured after car collides into semi-truck in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - One person is dead and another was injured after a vehicle collided into a semi-truck in downtown LA.
The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 875 S. Alameda Street.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department the collision is related to a police pursuit.
Images from SkyFOX above show a red vehicle pinned underneath the truck.
Fire officials say that person died on scene. The second patient has non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story, check back for updates