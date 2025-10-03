O.J. Simpson verdict: 30 years later, the trial that defined an era

It was a verdict that shocked the nation 30 years ago today… O.J. Simpson was acquitted in the trial of the century.

While O.J. walked free, the conclusion of the trial was far from over. In fact, to this day, it still remains one of the biggest moments in criminal history.

The verdict divided many along racial lines. Quite frankly, if someone believed O.J. Simpson was guilty or not guilty often depended on their life experiences, their perception of the behavior of the LAPD. The trial, including jury selection, lasted eight months. But a little-known fact that people don't remember is that the jury deliberated for less than four hours.

A look back on the ‘trial of the century’

On the morning of Oct. 3, 1995, O.J. Simpson, the most famous American ever charged with murder, was found not guilty in the grisly stabbing deaths of ex-wife Nicole Simpson, 35, and her friend Ron Goldman, 25.

Attorney Carl Douglas was part of the so-called Dream Team of nine lawyers.

"It’s probably the perfect storm for things we Americans love, celebrity, race, who dunnit."

It’s estimated that 150 million people tuned in that morning to watch the verdict… a bigger audience than a Super Bowl.

It turned attorneys on both sides into stars. It even launched a career as a semi-celebrity for witness Kato Kaelin, Simpson's house guest. Thirty years later, Kaelin is hosting a true crime podcast with no illusions about how he got there.

"I know I’m famous because of the most horrendous thing that happened to two young lives," Kaelin said on FOX 11 in September.

A time before social media

As divisive as that time was, this was pre-social media. Imagine 1995's emotions in 2025

"If the trial were held today in the current political climate, I can’t imagine what would go on. The country is having enough issues as it is," said Meg Coffey who as a teenager followed every minute of the live broadcast on cable's Court TV.

"The entire country tuned in for this verdict. It was a cultural moment. And I think today if something like that were to happen today on social media, because everyone is so fired up … about everything good and bad, that it would explode."

In fact, reaction, then and now to the verdict, largely divided among racial lines. And Douglas has this important reminder.

"The jury didn’t decide guilt or innocence. Indeed, they merely decided that the prosecution had failed in its’ burden of proving Mr. Simpson guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

Douglas believes the LAPD was guilty of "lying and cheating." The lying we know about, at least in one case involving Detective Mark Fuhrman. But as for the cheating, LAPD and all its employees said "absolutely not."

Life after the trial

In 1996, the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit. The jury eventually found Simpson liable, awarding them over $33 million in damages.

In September 2007, Simpson was one of a group of men who broke into a hotel room in Las Vegas and stole sports memorabilia at gunpoint. He later admitted to taking the items, claiming they had been stolen from him, but pleaded not guilty.

Simpson was found guilty on 12 charges and sentenced to 33 years in prison. Nine years later, he was granted parole and released after serving three years.

He died at the age of 76 in 2024.

