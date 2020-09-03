Officers raid Illegal gambling operation in North Hills

The Los Angeles Police Department was on scene conducting a raid at a suspected illegal gambling operation at a home in North Hills Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 16000 block of Napa Street, near Gloria Avenue, after receiving numerous complaints from neighbors.

When officers entered the home they located a card table, pool table, alcohol, narcotics and other evidence of an illegal gambling operation.

Twelve people have been detained and were being questioned by officers.

Police say neighbors reported seeing suspicious activities and noticed people coming and going at all hours of the day and night.