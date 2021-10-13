Officers involved in shooting with domestic violence suspect in Palms

An investigation is underway after a domestic violence suspect was shot by officers in Palms Wednesday, officials said.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to an apartment complex located near the intersection of Palms Boulevard and Overland Avenue after receiving a domestic violence call.

The preliminary report indicates a man was attacking a woman with a knife.

Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was struck by police gunfire.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

A person involved in the incident was transported to an area hospital.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

