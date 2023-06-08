Officer charged for allegedly stealing money from man during arrest

A San Fernando police officer was charged with robbery for allegedly stealing money from a man he was arresting.

Jeffrey King was charged with one felony count each of second-degree robbery and extortion, and one misdemeanor count of petty theft.

According to the District Attorney's office, on June 21, 2022, King responded to a call of a possible domestic violence at a home in San Fernando. A suspect was arrested and booked in jail. He was released two days later and reported that he was missing money that he had in his pocket.

King allegedly took cell phones and cash from the suspect's pockets while he was restrained and only handed the phones to a supervisor. The cash was never booked into evidence or returned to the suspect, officials said.

"Law enforcement officers take an oath to uphold the law, not to break it. Maintaining integrity is a fundamental principle of law enforcement and stealing personal belongings during an arrest is a clear violation of that trust," District Attorney Gascón said.



