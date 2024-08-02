Off-duty LA County sergeant killed during crash in Santa Clarita

An off-duty LA County sergeant was killed in a single vehicle traffic accident in Santa Clarita.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. August 1 at the intersection of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the victim as Homicide Bureau Sergeant Jason Viger.

Viger, 43, joined the department in 2008 and held multiple positions including working at North County Correctional Facility, Palmdale Station, Lancaster Station, Narcotics Bureau, and most recently Homicide Bureau.

"Our condolences and prayers are with Jason’s family, friends, and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. Jason was a cherished member of our team, known for his dedication and professionalism. Jason took immense pride in being the first sergeant to be a part of the Sheriff’s Overdose Response Task Force. Jason was recognized by the Department with commendations for working the Skirball Fire and for his patrol work by taking guns off the streets," the department wrote in a statement.

He is survived by his four children, parents, and three siblings, one of whom is a Sergeant in the Sheriff’s Department.

"Sergeant Jason Viger was passionate and loved being a Deputy Sheriff and his untimely passing has profoundly impacted our Department," said Sheriff Robert G. Luna. "He will be greatly missed within the LASD family and his unwavering dedication to protecting and serving our community will leave a lasting legacy."

The cause of the crash is unknown.