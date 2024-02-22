Odysseus moon lander to make historic landing – how to watch live

The Odysseus lunar lander , developed by Houston-based company Intuitive Machines , will land on the surface of the moon Thursday – and it will be streamed live for the public.

The first U.S. commercial moon lander, Odysseus – also known by its nickname " Odie " – will touchdown near a crater called Malapert A in the south pole region of the moon.

The U.S. has not returned to the moon’s surface since the Apollo program ended more than 50 years ago. Only five countries — the U.S., Russia, China, India and Japan — have completed a lunar landing and no private business has yet done so.

Where can I watch the moon landing?

Intuitive Machines is targeting Thursday, Feb. 22, for the landing of their Odysseus lunar lander on the surface of the Moon as part of NASA’s CLPS initiative and Artemis campaign. (Intuitive Machines / NASA)

The landing is now scheduled for 4:24 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 22.

Live landing coverage with be available on YouTube, NASA TV on YouTube , the NASA app , and the agency’s website .

Coverage will include live streaming and blog updates beginning at 3 p.m. EST, as the landing milestones occur.

LiveNOW from FOX also plans to air NASA's coverage. You can watch right here on this website.

Assuming a successful landing, Intuitive Machines and NASA expect to host a news conference to discuss the mission and what lies ahead as the company begins lunar surface operations.

Where Odysseus will touch down and what’s on board

Odysseus passes over the near side of the Moon after entering lunar orbit insertion on February 21. (Intuitive Machines / NASA)

Intuitive Machines aims to put its 14-foot tall, six-legged lander down just 186 miles shy of the moon’s south pole, equivalent to landing within Antarctica on Earth.

This region is full of treacherous craters and cliffs, yet potentially rich with frozen water. It’s also where NASA plans to land astronauts later this decade.

The space agency said its six navigation and tech experiments on the lander can help smooth the way.

Intuitive Machines nicknamed its lander after Homer's hero in "The Odyssey."

"Godspeed, Odysseus. Now let’s go make history," said Trent Martin, vice president of space systems.

NASA is paying Intuitive Machines $118 million to get its latest set of experiments to the moon. The company also drummed up its own customers, including Columbia Sportswear, which is testing a metallic jacket fabric as a thermal insulator on the lander, and sculptor Jeff Koons, who is sending up 125 inch-sized moon figurines in a see-through cube.

The lander also is carrying Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Eaglecam, which will snap pictures of the lander as they both descend.

The spacecraft will cease operations after a week on the surface.

SpaceX launches Odysseus

Odysseus launched at 1:05 a.m. on Feb. 15 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Odysseus lunar lander was dispatched with it to the moon, some 230,000 miles away.

NASA’s first entry in its commercial lunar delivery service stumbled shortly after liftoff in early January. A ruptured fuel tank and massive leak caused the spacecraft to bypass the moon and come tearing back through the atmosphere 10 days after launching, breaking apart and burning up over the Pacific .

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Kelly Hayes, The Associated Press contributed.