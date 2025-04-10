OC wrestling coach accused of grooming, sexually assaulting at least 2 girls

article

The Brief Anthony Oscar Alcala is accused of having sexual relationships with two girls between 2017 and 2023. The investigation began in February 2025 after a sexual assault prevention organization contacted authorities. Alcala, who also worked at Premier Wrestling in Placentia, faces multiple felony charges.



A former wrestling coach in Orange County has been arrested following allegations of sexual misconduct with two juvenile females.

The investigation, initiated by a sexual assault prevention organization, revealed Anthony Oscar Alcala's alleged history of grooming and inappropriate relationships with minors during his tenure at local high schools and a private wrestling club.

What we know:

On April 3, Anthony Oscar Alcala, 28, from Huntington Beach, was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Special Victim’s Detail (SVD) investigators.

Alcala is accused of having sexual relationships with two juvenile females between 2017 and 2023.

He was employed as a wrestling coach at El Modena and Foothill High Schools during this period.

According to investigators, Alcala was previously employed as a coach at a private wrestling club in Placentia, Premier Wrestling (formerly known as Somar Wrestling).

The backstory:

The investigation began in February 2025 when SVD investigators were contacted by an organization dedicated to reducing sexual assaults on athletes.

This led to the victims being contacted and the subsequent investigation.

What's next:

Alcala has been booked into the Orange County Jail on multiple felony charges, including sexual intercourse with a minor.

Due to his access to juveniles, SVD investigators suspect there may be additional victims.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419 or Dispatch at 714-647-7000.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or at occrimestoppers.org.