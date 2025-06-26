OC supervisors approve budget, raises for themselves

Orange County supervisors just gave themselves a big pay raise.

Their new salary is over $244,000 a year.

That's roughly a $50,000 pay boost that puts the supervisors on par with their counterparts in Los Angeles County.

This was all part of a $10 billion spending plan approved on Thursday.

The raise, starting in October, links their pay to what Superior Court judges earn.

This decision comes as they're asking county departments to cut spending to manage the new budget.

Critics point out that their pay is now double the county's median household income, and higher than what many top state officials earn, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, who makes about $242,000 a year.