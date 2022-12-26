OC Sheriffs find body near where missing elderly San Juan Capistrano woman was last seen

Orange County Sheriff's search and rescue teams have found a dead body in the San Juan Capistrano area, near where an elderly woman was reported missing last week.

Shirley "Jean" Airth is 94 years old. She was last seen on Dec. 19, leaving her San Juan Capistrano home around 5 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

"We have not confirmed that the deceased person is Jean at this time," the department announced on Twitter. "Investigators are at the scene, additional information will be shared as soon as possible. We appreciate the community’s support during this search and your patience for confirmed information."

Airth, who lives with her family, is "known for going out for walks," according to Sgt. Scott Steinle of the OCSD. "She walks at a very rapid pace. She's very athletic for 94 years old so our concern is she could be a great distance from her residence."

Her son, Brian Airth, told reporters at a news conference last Tuesday that his mother was recently starting to show signs of dementia.

"She currently has dementia and like a lot of people with dementia she's starting to get a little paranoid," he said. "She might be hiding because she's getting paranoid. ... Please look at your storage spaces and cars."

Investigators suspect she may have sought out some sort of shelter such as a garage, Steinle said.

Investigators also asked residents to check their home surveillance and dash-cam video for any potential glimpses of the missing woman.

City News Service contributed to this report.