OC Sheriffs searching for missing elderly San Juan Capistrano woman

Police in Orange County are searching for an elderly woman who's been missing since Sunday.

Shirley Airth is 94 years old. She was last seen leaving her San Juan Capistrano home around 5 p.m., according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Authorities said she goes by the name "Jean".

Jean is 5 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 160 pounds, and has light gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow and white shirt and black sweater, and she was using a black cane.

Anyone with information about Airth's location was asked to call OCSD dispatch at 714-647-7000.