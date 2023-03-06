OC Restaurant Week celebrates 15th anniversary

Cheers!

OC Restaurant Week is underway and that means more than 165 restaurants are offering special menus and cocktails in celebration of its 15th anniversary.

The annual event is going on now through March 11.

Foodies are invited to indulge in a variety of prix-fixe menus ranging from $15 to $45, special date night menus, and even curated luxe menus for those looking for a more "indulgent experience."

To see a list of participating restaurants and search menus and cocktails, visit ocrestaurantweek.com.