OC man arrested after 8,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized at West Covina home

article

The Brief 43-year-old Timothy Tillman was arrested after investigators executed a search warrant at a home in West Covina. Authorities discovered an estimated 8,000 pounds of illegal fireworks at the house. Officials seized an additional 1,300 pounds of fireworks in three other operations.



Southern California authorities said a Fullerton man was arrested after thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks were seized at a West Covina home before the Independence Day holiday.

What we know:

Officials with the West Covina Police Department said department investigators, along with arson investigators with the city’s fire department, conducted multiple illegal fireworks enforcement operations ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

They conducted a total of four operations as they investigated the possession and distribution of a hefty amount of illegal works. Three of the investigators led to the seizure of an estimated 1,300 pounds of fireworks and an unregistered firearm.

However, the biggest seizure came during the fourth operation.

During the final operation, they were led to a home in the 1300 block of Sherway Street, located near the intersection of Orange and Cameron avenues. After getting a search warrant, authorities found approximately 8,000 pounds of illegal mortal-style fireworks, which were described as "a highly dangerous and volatile cache."

Timothy Tillman, a 43-year-old resident of Fullerton, was arrested at the scene. He was booked into the West Covina Jail on felony charges related to the possession and intent to distribute illegal fireworks.

See a gallery below.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (West Covina PD)

Fire officials said the merchandise was safely removed and determined there was no threat to the community.

What you can do:

West Covina residents are encouraged to report illegal fireworks activity by calling the non-emergency line at 626-939-8500.