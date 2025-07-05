OC lifeguards rescue hundreds of swimmers on July 4th weekend due to dangerous rip currents

article

The Brief More than 500 swimmers have been rescued this weekend at Southern California beaches. High surf and strong rip currents caused dangerous conditions in the ocean. Newport Beach lifeguards rescued more than 350 swimmers on July 4, while Huntington Beach lifeguards rescued more than 150.



Southern California lifeguards have rescued more than 500 swimmers already this weekend, thanks to high surf and dangerous rip currents.

What we know:

Thousands of people have flooded the beaches across Southern California for the 4th of July weekend.

In Huntington Beach, officials said they doubled lifeguard staffing on Friday, in anticipation of the crowds. The crowds combined with strong surf to make a dangerous situation.

"The powerful surf produced rip currents that were pulling hundreds of yards offshore into deeper water," HBFD Marine Safety Division Chief Trevor McDonald said in a statement. "It was common to see large wave sets roll through, followed by multiple monster rip currents forming at once and pulling water — and swimmers — rapidly out to sea."

By the numbers:

Hundreds of people were pulled out into the ocean on Friday alone. In Huntington Beach, lifeguards rescued 152 people from the currents on Friday. They also had to perform four boat rescues.

In Newport Beach, lifeguards rescued more than 350 people on Friday alone. Newport Beach officials shared video showing just how large and powerful the rip currents were on X.