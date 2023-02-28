OC high school teacher arrested on allegations of recording students in all-gender restroom

article

Officials with the Irvine Police Department announced a teacher at Beckman High School was arrested and is accused of hiding recording devices in one of the school’s restrooms.

Irvine PD officers were called to the school after a contracted maintenance worker found the recording devices in the all-gender restroom near the pool. The worker then turned in the devices to school administrators who contacted authorities.

During the investigation, officers discovered the devices captured several victims.

Investigators later determined the devices were placed by 37-year-old Siu Kong Sit, of Santa Ana.

Sit was arrested at the school and booked at the Orange County Jail for possession (or manufacturing) of child pornography, burglary, and two misdemeanor charges.

Irvine PD investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168 or via email.

