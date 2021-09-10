OC child under age of 5 dies from complications related to COVID-19

Orange County has confirmed its first COVID-related pediatric death.

According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, a child under the age of 5 died of complications related to COVID-19 in August.

The child had underlying health issues. Four more fatalities were also reported Friday, raising the cumulative death toll to 5,299 in the county.

"My heart goes out to this family who has lost a precious young life. This is an urgent reminder that we must do everything we can to protect our little ones, the children and infants in our community who are not yet eligible for a vaccination," stated HCA Director and County Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau said.

The number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 continues to trend down, along with case rates.

Between September 2 and September 8, the seven-day average case rate dropped from 17.4 to 13.6 per 100,000 people, with the average number of daily COVID-19 cases declining from 563 to 438.

The positivity rate also decreased from 6.2 to 5.2 percent, hospitalizations from 500 to 432 per day, and ICU admissions from 138 to 129 per day, according to data from OC health officials.

