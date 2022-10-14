Oakland woman arrested in killing of Army veteran at gas station

An Oakland woman was arrested and facing a murder charge for allegedly killing a bystander, an Army veteran, while exchanging gunfire with other people at a gas station in March.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyja Braswell on Tuesday in Oakland. She is being held at Santa Rita Jail without bail.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong previously said the March 19 shooting was the result of a dispute between Braswell and two other people, later identified as Tamia Foster, 23, and Stavon Moore, 28.

The argument happened at a gas station on 102nd Avenue and International Boulevard.

During the argument, Foster allegedly went to her vehicle to retrieve a gun, which Moore allegedly took hold of. Court documents allege that Moore shot at Braswell, and she returned fire.

During the shootout, which occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m., a man was shot in the head. Braswell was also hit by gunfire.

Braswell was transported to a local hospital.

The man was later identified as Rodney Davis, a 64-year-old U.S. Army veteran.

He was also transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries on March 20.

Foster and Moore are also being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail. Foster is due in court Monday when she may be released on her own recognizance. Moore is scheduled to appear Nov. 30, for a pretrial hearing.

Alameda County prosecutors have charged Moore with attempted murder.