Oakland: Security guard shot during attempted robbery while protecting news crew

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 4:44PM
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. - An armed security guard protecting a local news crew on Wednesday afternoon was shot during an attempted robbery in Oakland, police said.

The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 14th and Webster streets in downtown Oakland.

The crew was in the area covering the rash of retail thefts around the Bay Area when the guard was shot in the abdomen.

The guard was taken to Highland Hospital where he is listed in stable condition, authorities said.

No suspects were arrested.

The Oakland Police Department asked surrounding businesses to check their security footage in case the crime was captured on camera. 