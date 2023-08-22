Oak Glen community begins storm cleanup

San Bernardino County Public Works crews and private contractors are in a Yucaipa neighborhood Tuesday continuing cleanup efforts after Tropical Storm Hilary pummeled the region.

Video shows just how fast mud and debris barreled down on this area, with dirt making its way into garages and some homes.

During the heavy rains, over 8 inches fell in some of the mountain communities. Residents were told to shelter in place.

One homeowner told FOX 11 she's going to spend weeks cleaning up the debris.

Communities like Oak Glen and Forest Falls in the San Bernardino mountains saw powerful mudflows threatening to overflow their banks.

Evacuations were triggered and many residents continue cleaning their way out or back in after the bulk of the activity from Tropical Storm Hilary passed.