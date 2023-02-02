NY state trooper arrested for issuing bogus traffic tickets

article

A New York State Police Trooper who patrolled the Sprain Book and Taconic State Parkways in Westchester County is charged with issuing dozens of falsified traffic tickets. One of the tickets was allegedly made out against a person who was already dead.

The Westchester County District Attorney says Edward Longo, 34, of Yorktown, is charged with 32 counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the First Degree, a felony, and eight counts of Official Misconduct, a misdemeanor. He was arrested on January 31, 2023.

Longo allegedly issued 32 tickets and supporting depositions containing false statements and false information without performing traffic stops or observing traffic violations on eight different occasions between May 10, 2021 and October 2, 2022.

The falsified tickets and fake depositions were then submitted to the New York State Police Troop K Hawthorne barracks in Mount Pleasant, where he was assigned.

District Attorney Miriam Rocah said, "Integrity in law enforcement is paramount. I commend our partners at the New York State Police for referring this case to our Office and demonstrating their commitment to accountability and transparency."

Edward Longo is scheduled to be arraigned in Mount Pleasant Justice Court on February 16, 2023. He has been on administrative leave since November 2022.

