Northridge shooting prompts lockdown at 3 nearby schools

Three schools were placed on lockdown after a shooting was reported in Northridge Friday.

Police responded to the area of Balboa Blvd. and Plummer St. around 11:20 a.m. after a caller stated that a woman had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Police set up a large perimeter around an apartment complex as they searched for a suspect.

The three schools placed on lockdown were Balboa Gifted/High-Ability Magnet Elementary School, Dearborn Elementary Charter Academy, and Oliver Wendell Holmes International Middle School.

