Northridge homeless shelter named after Alex Trebek opens

A homeless shelter named after the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek opens in Northridge Thursday.

The Trebek Center is the first homeless shelter in Los Angeles Council District.

In 2020, Hope of the Valley purchased a 23,000 square foot Northridge Roller Rink (Skateland) to convert it into the 107-bed housing facility to offer further shelter and services for the homeless.

The building of the shelter became part of Mayor Eric Garcetti's "A Bridge Home" initiative.

The shelter was built thanks in large part to a $500,000 donation from Alex Trebek and his wife before he passed away in 2020.

The Trebek Center will offer residents an array of services designed to help them get back on their feet and into more permanent housing, such as substance-abuse counseling, job training and placement, mental health services, and more.