North Hollywood man killed during confrontion on New Years Day

Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man to death on New Year’s Day in North Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 50-year-old Robert James Mosca was walking with two friends near the corner of Sarah Street and Vineland Place around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect approached them from behind.

The suspect and Mosca got into an altercation and at which point the suspect stabbed him. The suspect then fled the area.

Mosca was transported to a local hospital where he later died. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at (818) 374 -9550 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



