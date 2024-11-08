Elderly man crossing street in wheelchair seriously injured in North Hollywood hit-and-run

article

Police in North Hollywood are looking for the driver responsible for severely injuring an elderly man in a hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Nov. 4 on Lankershim Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

That's when officers said a dark sedan heading south on Lankershim toward Erwin Street hit a man in a wheelchair who was crossing the street.

The driver left the man in the street. Paramedics took him to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers said they believe they're looking for a dark gray or black sedan that has crash damage on the bumper and the front of the hood on the driver's side.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact detectives at 818-644-8025.