North Hollywood exotic dancers walk off job to protest unsafe work environment

Exotic dancers at a strip club in North Hollywood walked off the job Friday night, claiming an unsafe work environment.

It was an empty dance floor at Star Garden Topless dive bar as several dancers protested management Friday.

Dancer Antonia Crane says the industry has gotten a lot harder in the past few years and management hasn’t helped.

"Basically if you breathe in the general direction of management you’re fired," she stated.

One dancer was recently let go after voicing a security concern over a customer.

"I was mocked and made fun of by the both manager on duty and the security guard. They told jokes about how I was going to be murdered by this customer," said Reagan.

She enjoys her work but says extra pressure makes it difficult.

"The reality is that dancers in California are really oppressed by the system and are looking for a way out and it’s a very desperate culture right now in the strip clubs."

They say the walkout is huge for them and other entertainers who might not know their rights.

Attempts were made to contact management, but they have not yet reached back to FOX 11.

