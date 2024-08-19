Vehicle strikes pedestrian, traffic pole during crash in North Hollywood

article

Three people were critically injured during a two-vehicle collision in North Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, two vehicles collided together at the intersection of Victory Blvd. and Vineland Ave. Monday afternoon.

One of those vehicles then struck a pedestrian before colliding with a traffic pole. The pole toppled onto the vehicle, trapping the two people inside.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SkyFOX

Firefighters were able to free the driver and passenger. They, along with the pedestrian, were transported to a trauma center in serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 65-year-old woman, only sustained minor injuries and declined treatment.

It's unclear what caused the accident.