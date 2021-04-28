North Fire: Crews contain wildfire that sparked in Castaic

Fire crews were able to contain a blaze that sparked in the Castaic area on April 28 and scorched roughly 552 acres, officials said.

Evacuations were issued for some residents in the immediate area but they were all lifted late Wednesday night.

Crews faced a challenging firefight due to sizzling temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds, the fire department said.

Santa Clarita city officials advised residents who may have been displaced by the fire to contact the Los Angeles Red Cross for assistance in finding lodging and the Castaic Animal Shelter will take all evacuated animals.

The North Fire was reported at about 1:45 p.m. on April 28 in the area of 29330 The Old Road, east of the 5 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was further downgraded to 552 acres at about 7:40 p.m. Thursday due to updated mapping, according to CalFire.

Two firefighters have been injured. No other details have been released.

No structures were reported to have been damaged.

City News Service contributed to this report.