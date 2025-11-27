Nonprofit 'Lost Angels' holds 13th annual Thanksgiving feast and giveaway
The Lost Angels nonprofit organization held its 13th annual Thanksgiving event to uplift the unhoused community in Venice.
More than 500 volunteers served a hot Thanksgiving-style buffet, provided brand-new Nike shoes, warm clothing, and Blessing Bags filled with toiletries to more than 400 community members, solely through donations.
Lost Angels partners with Hav A Sole to provide the shoes.
FOX 11 spoke with the founder of Lost Angels, Tina Wright, and the founder of Hav A Sole, Rikki Mendias.
The event started at 7 a.m. and continued until 10 a.m. on Rose Avenue.