Nonprofit hosts 'Hop to It' Easter Drive to help those in need

Nonprofit organization Family Promise of Orange County provides services, support, and hope to help families experiencing homelessness achieve housing stability.

The nonprofit on Monday is hosting a "Hop to It" Easter Drive to collect shoes and clothing for children whose families are recipients of Family Promise's services.

Children will also be participating in Easter activities.

