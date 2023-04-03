Noah McIntosh: Riverside Co. mother to be sentenced in murder, torture of 8-year-old son

Jillian Godfrey, the Riverside County mother accused in the murder and torture of her 8-year-old son Noah McIntosh, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

On March 14, 2019, Godfrey and Noah's father, Bryce McIntosh, were arrested on suspicion of child abuse, authorities said. They were later charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office with willful child cruelty.

Noah was reported missing after he was last seen in early March 2019 in the 4600 block of Temescal Canyon Road, according to police.

Authorities announced weeks later that based on the findings of the investigation, the missing person case was escalated to a homicide investigation. The district attorney's office charged Bryce McIntosh with first-degree murder and a special circumstance murder of torture. If convicted on all charges, McIntosh would be eligible for the death penalty.

The circumstances of the case led investigators to several locations throughout the county, including Temescal Valley, Aguanga and Murrieta. Authorities said that the subsequent search of those sites delivered evidence at each location.

Most of the investigation has been centered at the Corona apartment complex where Noah reportedly lived with his father and 11-year-old sister.

On March 12, 2019, police said Noah's mother expressed concerns over his whereabouts. Officers unsuccessfully attempted to contact Noah's father at their apartment, located in the 4000 block of Temescal Canyon Road. The next morning, officers served a search warrant at the residence in an attempt to locate the missing boy. Authorities said McIntosh was located inside with his 11-year-old daughter; however, officers did not find Noah.

Officers contacted Noah's local family members, but no one could provide Noah's current location.

Later during the investigation, a plumbing company was spotted at the apartment. The company uses high-tech cameras to see inside air ducts and drains. It was unclear what investigators and the plumbers were searching for, but authorities were seen leaving with boxes of evidence.

The Corona Police Department partnered with county, state and federal law enforcement agencies to search for the missing boy.