No Thanksgiving dinner for Boston Market customers in Rancho Cucamonga

Customers were left disappointed and hungry on Thanksgiving when a Boston Market in the Inland Empire was unable to fulfill its orders, citing a staff shortage.

On Thursday, when customers in Rancho Cucamonga arrived to pick up the meals they had already paid for, they were greeted with a note on a locked front door that read: "No employees showing up today…We are unable to fulfill the orders! We are sorry!"

Many of the patrons did not have a Plan B.

"We got our confirmation order. It said it was going to be ready by [a certain time] and we come and no one showed up," a customer said.

FOX 11 reached out to Boston Market and they released the following statement:

"We are in the process of refunding the Thanksgiving order(s) of every guest impacted by our Rancho Cucamonga location. We are investigating the cause of this issue. We sincerely apologize to every guest who placed an order and came to the restaurant."

